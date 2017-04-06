Scouts Association helps boost RIPAS Hospital blood reserve

THE Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association (PPNBD) in collaboration with the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital Blood Donation Centre yesterday held a blood drive at the PPNBD Headquarters in Gadong.

Blood Donation Centre officials performed health screening on potential blood donors, including checks on blood pressure levels and sufficiency of hemoglobin content.

Thirty pints of blood was collected.

The campaign aimed to encourage Scouts members and the community to help patients in need of blood. It also aimed to promote the Messengers of Peace initiative, and highlight the many health benefits blood donors enjoy.

Messengers of Peace is an initiative launched by the World Organization of the Scouts Movement (WOSM) encouraging scouts the world over to create programmes that bring about peace, harmony and a sense of brotherhood, while also working towards environmental sustainability and addressing social problems.