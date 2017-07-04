SCOT Education teachers depart for Cambodia

Four teachers from the Society for Community Outreach and Training (SCOT) Education recently left Brunei for Cambodia to assist and train local Cambodian teachers at the English Training Project Centre for children (ETPC) at Organisation for Building Community Resources (OBCR) in Kampong Speu, Cambodia. The delegation was headed by the Director of SCOT Education (Brunei), Aspadiyah binti Mohd Sah. The training will run until July 9. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
