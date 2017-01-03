Scissors pulled from Vietnam man’s stomach 18 years after surgery

HANOI (AFP) – A Vietnamese man has had scissors removed from his abdomen which were left behind during surgery 18 years ago, after reporting a stomach ache that was nearly two decades in the making.
Ma Van Nhat, now 54, underwent surgery in 1998 after a car accident and only recently discovered that doctors had left an unwelcome gift behind when they closed him up.
Doctors discovered the 15-centimetre (six-inch) scissors near his colon after a recent ultrasound.
More details in Wednesday’s Borneo Bulletin.