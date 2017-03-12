Schools will be set up when need arises: Minister

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

THE Ministry of Education (MoE) will build primary or secondary schools in areas when there is a requirement to accommodate students in these areas.

This was said by YB Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education at the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session yesterday.

He was responding to a sugges-tion by YB Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman, Village Head of Kampong Masjid Lama Pekan Muara, Sabun and Pelumpong, that an allocation be made to build schools in Kampong Meragang and Kampong Panchor Mengkubau. He also queried whether construction of schools in these areas are being planned.

“According to a research by the Ministry of Education on the Kampong Meragang and Kampong Panchor Mengkubau housing areas, there is no need for new primary schools as schools in the surrounding areas can still accommodate students living in Kampong Meragang and Kam-pong Panchor Mengkubau housing areas.

“There is also no difficulty in travelling to surrounding schools from these areas,” the minister said.

“However, this requirement is studied from time to time for future plans, and if there is a need due to the growing population in the area, we will then build schools at Kampong Meragang and Kamp-ong Panchor Mengkubau housing areas. The sites to build schools are ready but the need to build schools has not come up,” he said.