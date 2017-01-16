Schools participate in â€˜Bandarku Ceriaâ€™ painting competition

|Â Â Â Â Â Fizah HABÂ Â Â Â Â |

SEVERAL schools took part in a painting competition yesterday, in conjunction with the â€˜Bandarku Ceriaâ€™ initiative held in the capital on Sunday mornings.

The theme of the competition centred on decorating discarded metal drums that have been converted into dustbins, in addition to promoting the importance of cleanliness.

On hand to present prizes to the winning schools was Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs.

The overall competition winner was Sengkurong Sixth Form Centre (PTES), with St Georgeâ€™s School placing second and St Andrewâ€™s School in third.

Meanwhile, in fourth and fifth places were the Meragang Sixth Form Centre and the Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam Secondary School, respectively.