School welcomes students’ return with orientation

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

HUNDREDS of Menglait Secondary School students returned to their classrooms yesterday to reconnect with friends and prepare themselves for the academic year ahead.

A total of 97 Year 9 students yesterday participated in a new school year orientation which began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah followed by a welcoming remark from the school’s Principal Mohidin bin Haji Noordin.

In his remark, Mohidin emphasised on discipline among the students to change for the better in order to enhance the learning process and achieve academic excellence.

“Starting today and tomorrow onwards as well as the rest of the days, you (the students) are to constantly complete your homework, classwork and school projects on time and to work and study hard for your tests and examinations to achieve above 60 per cent,” he said.

The one-day orientation for the Year 9 students provided several talks relating to the school programmes as well as other relevant topics on counselling, student affairs and discipline.

The day continued with the students’ registration prior to activities conducted to strengthen the relationship between the teachers and the students followed by a prize presentation ceremony.

The orientation then ended with the recitation of Doa Selamat.