School canteens, kiosks in Belait receive grades

| Daniel Lim |

THE Ministry of Education recently held a certificate presentation ceremony to the canteens and kiosks of sixth form centres, colleges and government schools in the Belait District following its grading programme.

The event was held at the multi-purpose hall in the Sungai Tali Primary School in Lumut.

According to the results shown during the event, two school canteens based in the Belait District received a ‘B’ grade, 10 received ‘C’ grade and three received ‘D’ grade. None received an ‘A’ or ‘F’ grade.

Present as the guest of honour was Pengiran Haji Rosli bin Pengiran Haji Halus, Acting Director of Administration and Services at the Ministry of Education. He was welcomed by Hajah Jamilah binti Haji Mohammad Ali, Assistant Head of Health Promotion Unit of the Department of Schools, Ministry of Education.

The event aimed to improve and enhance the quality of service provided by school canteens and kiosks, see how they handle the containment of infectious diseases and/or non-infections – such as obesity, diarrhoea and food poisoning – from spreading. The event also promotes the development and maintenance of positive attitudes and the responsibility of the owners of the canteens and kiosks.

Fifteen canteens from schools based in the Belait District (Cluster 6) had their evaluation assessment last year from March to September.

They were evaluated in 16 different categories and were graded based on how well they did in each category.

The event started with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat. The results of the evaluation was then given to the people who attended, some of which were the owners and staff of the canteens and kiosks under evaluation, followed by a briefing on healthy eating and Halal food for canteens by Rusydiah binti Haji Sudin and Mohd Noorsuffian bin Haji Yahya.

The certificates were then given out to the owners and staff of canteens and kiosks who attended the event and complementary gifts were given to the presenters of the briefing. The event was previously held in the Brunei-Muara District and is planned to be held in the Temburong District in the future.