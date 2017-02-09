SCB hosts CNY gathering

| James Kon |

MORE than 400 guests were in attendance at the Chinese New Year gathering hosted by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB)Brunei yesterday, at the Li Gong Restaurant of The Empire Hotel & Country Club in Jerudong.

The guests comprised senior government officials, clients, foreign diplomats, business associates and bankers, who were greeted on arrival by Anirvan Dastidar, Chief Executive Officer of SCB Brunei, and the senior staff of the bank management team.

Among the attendees was Pehin Kapitan Lela Diraja Dato Paduka Goh King Chin as well as other prominent figures in the local business community.

Dastidar said, “On behalf of SCB, I am delighted to have this opportunity to personally convey my best wishes to our clients and associates for the season.”

As the only international bank with presence in all 10 markets across the Asean region, he said that, “SCB is well-positioned to help its clients to tap into opportunities within the region”.

“We remain optimistic that SCB will remain here for good. We have exciting products and services lined up for our clients this year, and with our long-established history in Brunei and deep local knowledge, we will continue to serve the Brunei market and seek opportunities for growth and investment.”