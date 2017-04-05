Save for a rainy day, students reminded

| James Kon |

THE National Savings 2017 Roadshow kicked off at Chung Hwa Middle School (CHMS) Bandar Seri Begawan (BSB) yesterday, looking to raise awareness on financial literacy and the importance of saving.

The roadshow is organised by Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Radio Televisyen Brunei (RTB), Employees Trust Fund (TAP) as well as other related agencies and financial institutions.

Guest of honour YB Ong Tiong Oh, a member of the Legislative Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chung Hwa Middle School BSB, toured the exhibition booths at the event.

AMBD Principal Syariah Advisor Haji Mohd Shukri bin Haji Ahmad and AMBD officers also attended the roadshow.

Students from various secondary schools across the Brunei-Muara District were invited to participate in the roadshow, which featured activities and interactive games organised by AMBD, TAP, Baiduri Bank, Junior Achievement and Great Eastern.

Themed ‘Financially Literate Generation,’ the roadshow aims to increase awareness on the importance of savings and financial independence, making individuals and households – especially students – more financially savvy, which is in line with AMBD’s efforts to develop a financially literate generation and the Brunei Vision 2035 objectives of creating a dynamic and sustainable economy with a highly-skilled population.

The next roadshow will be held tomorrow in the Brunei-Muara District, followed by roadshows in the Belait District (April 10), Tutong District (April 13) and Temburong District (April 18).

AMBD, TAP and other financial institutions will host a Financial Fun Fair on April 30, from 2pm to 10pm at the Jerudong Park Colonnade, which will feature various fun-filled interactive family games and activities.

Meanwhile, a Financial Showcase will also be held at The Airport Mall on April 20 from 2pm to 8pm. The event will bring together financial institutions and related agencies to showcase their savings-related products.

AMBD will announce the winners of the radio and video promo competition at the venue.