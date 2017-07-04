Sarawak declares five Serian villages rabies-infected

KUCHING (Bernama) – The Sarawak government has declared five villages in the Serian District as rabies-infected and issued an order for all household dogs within a 10-km radius to be vaccinated against the disease. This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who named the villages as Kampung Kerait, Kampung Paon Rimu, Kampung Paun Rimu Bakung, Kampung Remun and Kampung Lebor. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Avenues galore for young entrepreneurs to succeed
AS THE national aspiration requires local young entrepreneurs to become savvy with a global mindset, they must think immediately about markets beyond ...Read more