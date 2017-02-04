Salute to Prisons Dept retirees

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

THE Prisons Department yesterday hosted an appreciation and Doa Selamat ceremony for 10 of its officers and staff who have retired or will soon retire.

Held at the Prisons Department Training Centre, the event saw Acting Director of Prisons Haji Ismail bin Haji Murat as the guest of honour.

The ceremony opened with welcoming remarks delivered by Prisons Superintendant cum event chairperson Pengiran Roslinawati binti Pengiran Haji Omar, following which a speech was delivered by the guest of honour.

Former Sergeant Warder 114 Mahali bin Haji Mohamad, representing the celebrated officers and staff, also shared a few words.

Tokens of appreciation were handed to the retirees, before the event concluded with a recitation of Doa Selamat led by Prisons Officer Sabtu bin Haji Abdul Ghani.

Also in attendance were Acting Deputy Director of Prisons Pengiran Haji Mohammad Bahrin bin Pengiran Haji Jamaluddin, management heads, senior officers and staff of the department.