‘Safety Guide’ app launched

| Ishan Ibrahim |

THE Minister of Home Affairs, Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, yesterday launched the ‘Safety Guide’ app at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien.

The ‘Safety Guide’ app, developed by the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) with the cooperation of various agencies, aimed to educate and guide users on the basics of preparation in the face of challenges during emergencies or disasters.

The core contents of the app included a ‘Doa’ to avert disaster, procedures on giving emergency assistance, actions to take during emergencies or disasters, safety guidelines on fire emergencies and actions to be taken during a threat of terrorism.

The ‘Safety Guide’ app can be downloaded for free at the App Store for iOS users and Google Play for Android users, and can be accessed in both English and Malay.

The general public is advised to download the app and educate themselves to prepare for any eventualities.

Attendees at the event included Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA); Haji Idris bin Haji Ali, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the MoHA; Haji Mohammad Sunadi bin Haji Buntar, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the MoHA; Abdul Rahim bin Haji Ismail, Acting Director of the NDMC; heads of departments under MoHA, and officers and staff.

The Minister of Home Affairs also attended children’s colouring activities organised by NDMC and presented the ‘Guidelines on Basic Emergencies and Public Safety’ book to members of the public.