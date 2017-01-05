S Korean lawmaker accuses president of violating constitution

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean lawmakers on Thursday accused President Park Geun-hye of “broadly and gravely” violating the constitution as the country’s Constitutional Court began hearing oral arguments in her impeachment trial.
The allegations were made as Park’s lawyers and lawmakers, who serve as prosecutors in the trial, traded pointed arguments over accusations she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favours from companies and allowed the friend to unlawfully interfere with government affairs.
The hearing came as Park’s jailed friend, Choi Soon-sil, dressed in white prison clothes, appeared in her criminal trial in a different court in the capital Seoul where she told the judge she denies the allegations against her.
More details in Friday’s Borneo Bulletin.