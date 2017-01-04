S Korea vows US missile system as opposition lawmakers head to China

Seoul (AFP) – South Korea is committed to deploying an advanced US missile defence system this year despite opposition from China, a minister said Wednesday, even as opposition lawmakers headed to Beijing with a different message.
Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in the South after a string of North Korean nuclear and missile tests – prompting strong objections from China.
“THAAD deployment is part of our efforts to bolster defence against threats from North Korea,” Defence Minister Han Min-Koo said in a report to the country’s acting president.
