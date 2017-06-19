S Korea scraps plants, signals shift from nuke energy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea, one of the world’s largest nuclear electricity producers, will scrap plans to add nuclear power plants, its president said yesterday, signalling a shift in decades of reliance on nuclear energy. President Moon Jae-in said South Korea will move away from nuclear energy and will not seek to extend the life of existing plants. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
