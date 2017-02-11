Russian Embassy marks Diplomat’s Day

AMBASSADOR of the Russian Federation to Brunei Darussalam Vladlen Semivolos on Thursday hosted a cocktail party at his official residence on the occasion of the Diplomat’s Day of the Russian Federation.

The event was attended by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials and heads of diplomatic missions.

In accordance with the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, February 10 has been established as a day to commemorate the founding of the Russian Diplomatic Service. It was on February 10, 1549 that Russia’s first foreign affairs agency, the Ambassadorial Order, was mentioned in official chronicles for the first time.

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Vladlen Semivolos underlined continuity of the Russian diplomatic tradition and its core features, such as independence, self-sufficiency, constant contribution to strengthening of the legal foundations of the international order, and determination to establish a system of international relations in which all states can pursue their interests without endangering others.

“Russian diplomacy continues to act as a guarantor of stability and mediator in world affairs. We are committed to ensuring a balanced evolution of international relations towards a reliable and stable global governance system.

“We remain open to cooperation with any state of the world, which is ready to conduct dialogue based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and consideration for each other’s interests.

“We do not force or lecture any country on how to live their lives and do not try to gain unilateral benefits. This is the essence of the Russian foreign policy,” the ambassador said.

The guests enjoyed the ‘History of the Russian Diplomacy’ photo exhibition and traditional Russian appetisers and desserts.