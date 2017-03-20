Runners play starring role as B$17,000 raised in Happy Run BN

| Wani Roslan |

ROUGHLY 1,800 runners gathered in the capital to participate in Happy Run BN, a running event at the Open Plaza of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex yesterday.

The event, organised by Heroes Event Management, was aimed at raising awareness on the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and to inspirit ‘Bandarku Ceria’, as well as to raise funds for non-government organisations.

Happy Run BN began with a warm up session before the flag off for the 3km and 5km runners.

The estimated B$17,000 collected from the event will be donated to Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Fund for Orphans (DANA), Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam, the Children’s Cancer Foundation (YASKA) and Special Olympics Brunei Darussalam (SOBD).

Yesterday’s run was brightened with various activities such as a colouring contest – which was opened for the runners; a sushi eating contest, classed into four categories: male adult, female adult, male junior, and female junior; and a Heroes quiz, among others.