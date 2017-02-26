RTB holds prize presentation for 2016 Audience Survey winners

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

RADIO Television Brunei (RTB) held a prize presentation ceremony as an appreciation to the winners of the Audience Survey 2016 at Raya Hall, RTB, in Bandar Seri Begawan yesterday.

Present as the guest of honour was Haji Muhammad Suffian bin Haji Bungsu, Director of RTB. Also attending the ceremony were senior officers, officers and staff under RTB, sponsors and invited guests.

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah by Abdul Qawiy bin Haji Mat Yamin, Assistant Financial Officer, followed by welcoming remarks from the guest of honour and a prize presentation to the 24 winners.

The guest of honour also presented tokens of appreciation to the sponsors as well as research assistants who helped the department in distribution of the questionnaires nationwide.

The prize sponsors were R&T Electronic Enterprise and Radisson Hotel Brunei Darussalam. The survey involved random samples of 1,424 respondents comprising Brunei citizens aged 15 and above. The survey was conducted from November 7 until December 20, 2016 and was conducted – via online and through paper questionnaires. The survey link could be found in RTB’s official website and social media.

It is one of RTB’s continuous efforts through the Research and Development Section (R&D) aimed to identify demographic profiles of the Brunei population and get some feedback or comments pertaining to TV and news programmes, radio stations, broadcast reception quality and their knowledge on RTB digital migration.

In terms of RTB TV channels, 78 per cent of the respondents still prefer to watch RTB which indicated an increase of 20 per cent compared to the previous survey.

As for radio listenership, it has increased to 85 per cent and Pelangi FM is the most chosen station. The findings also show that news programmes (79 per cent) are still the most frequent watched programmes. Using data from the survey, RTB strives to improve the quality of its content continuously.