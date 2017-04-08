RPN residents warned over illegal extensions

| James Kon |

RECIPIENTS of the National Housing Scheme (RPN) have been warned not to carry out extension of their premises without first seeking approval from the relevant authorities.

The warning came from Dr Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Development, during a press conference last Thursday on ‘Kemaskini Data Pemohon Skim Perumahan Negara’ (KSPN) 2017.

“The first priority, when planning to carry out extensions, is to apply for permission,” she said. “Enforcement personnel from the Department of Housing Development are also conducting monitoring activities to make sure that people are complying with the regulations.”

When asked about the vertical housing located at Kampong Lambak Kanan/Salambigar, the Deputy Permanent Secretary said that the 300-unit apartment project is expected to be completed by May this year.

“The eligibility of the applicants for those apartments is currently under discussion,” she said.