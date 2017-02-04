Royalty at ISB CNY assembly

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

THE students of International School Brunei (ISB) celebrated Chinese culture with plenty of noise and enthusiasm yesterday as they held a Chinese New Year (CNY) assembly across the whole school.

With the entire school dressed in red, the assemblies began with the students settling into the school theatre eager with anticipation awaiting the emcees from the student councils to begin the performances.

Joining the fun were His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel and Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah, the son and daughter of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam; Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim ibni Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah binti Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.

Also present was Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak ‘Abdul Haseeb bin Pengiran Maharaja Setia Laila Diraja Sahibul Irshad Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Rahim, the son of Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah.

The emcees enlightened the students on the significance of the traditional Lunar New Year celebrations for the Chinese community, which is well represented both in Brunei, and in terms of the ISB student body.

The emcees then handed the stage over to the Mandarin Language department, who had performances prepared involving the primary and secondary year groups.

The first two performances of the morning were a piano duet by Claire and Belle from Year 9, and Tanit from Year 12 playing the butterfly harp. Subsequently, there was a singing performance of Xi Ci Ha Ha Guo Xin Nian, followed by Xin Nian Hao song, and a Hip Hop performance to Cai Cai Cai.

Throughout the assemblies there were also various dances performed, including a KungFu dance, Flower dance, Fan Dance and a Chicken dance.

The participants in the performances – second language Mandarin students representing a range of nationalities including Chinese, Korean, British, Australia – started with a song.

The main event was, of course, the Lion Dance performed by the secondary Mandarin students, and it was greeted by a chorus of oohs, aahs, screams and laughter as the Lions went about entertaining the crowd.

To close the assembly, performers were applauded and the organisers – Yang Pen and Cikgu Ayu Mee along with their team – were thanked for their roles in the event.

It was an excellent opportunity to celebrate multicultural respect and tolerance, an idea ISB stands firmly behind. The children benefitted by gaining a great understanding of a community tradition that is celebrated not only in Brunei and China, but throughout the world.