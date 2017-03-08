Royalty attend National Al-Quran reading competition

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office officiated the finals of the National Musabaqah Al-Quran for Adults 1438H/2017M at the Plenary Hall of the International Convention Centre (ICC), Berakas last night.

Upon arrival, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik were received by Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs in his capacity as the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the competition, with the rest of the committee members.

During the ceremony, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince presented a sabda and then proceeded to officiate the event. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince began the sabda with salutations to Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and praises to Allah the Almighty and then spoke on the theme of this year’s competition where His Royal Highness the Crown Prince observed the Al-Quran as the ‘Ummul Kitab’ (the Mother of All Books) which was sent down to Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

“Therefore Al-Quran should be made as a true friend to mankind who believe in Allah the Almighty. Al-Quran contains guidance and hidden secrets to happiness in the worldly life and the hereafter.” His Royal Highness the Crown Prince agreed that among the routines in the life of a Muslim is to follow Al-Quran, by reading and understanding and exploring the verses it will remind one of the greatness of Allah the Almighty.

“And the meaning of true recitation or Haqqut Tilawah in the verse functions through speech, mind and heart when one is reciting Al-Quran. Firstly, our speech functions well when we are able to practice Tartil. Secondly, a functioning mind comes with understanding the content of the verse being read and thirdly, a functioning heart is by observing advice found in it (Al-Quran).”

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince agreed that those who make Al-Quran as their true friend are indeed lucky, as it would be a close friend to whom one can express his/her worries, acquire advice and follow guidance.

More over, Al-Quran itself was specially sent down as a guide or Hidayah that functions by taking mankind out from darkness and into light. In other words, Al-Quran is a life guide towards achieving happiness in this life and the hereafter. It appears that the biggest benefit from befriending the Al-Quran is the shafaat promised as a reward for the hereafter.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince then touched on the age of the musabaqah competition which has reached 57 years, the country has acquired plenty of experience in handling and increasing the impact value of religious events on the national level. He stated that this experience can be made a benchmark for the country’s achievement specially from the quality of Al-Quran recitation, as various tilawatil competitions have been organised to uphold the country’s contribution including at the regional youth level.

“Alhamdulillah, our Qaris and Qariahs are not exempted from participating in international competitions. Their active participation has highlighted our country’s name in the arena of musabaqah Al-Quran recitation and memorisation regionally and internationally.”

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince noted that the country has been invited to participate in more than 30 Musabaqah Al-Quran recitation and memorisation every year, and that the competitions strengthen the brotherhood among Islamic countries globally.

“This close relationship has also contributed to the strengthening of friendship among host countries. Therefore it can nurture universal understanding, in accordance with the Al-Quran.”

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince advised that every participation is to measure the level of one’s achievements and performance in recitation or memorisation.

“In my opinion, the time has come for us to take steps into reviewing two related matters. The first would be our effort in increasing and ensuring the quality of performance and the ability of participants who will be representing the country. Secondly, it is also important that we ensure the level or stage of Musabaqah that they participate in are at a minimum of national level or government invitation from inviting countries.”

On the effort in increasing the quality of recitation, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince advised for the review on inviting renowned international Al-Quran experts so they can be benefitted from as well as possible in guiding the Qaris and Qariahs.

“For instance, it will prove more effective if we invite more international experts in rotation during specific times. This will enable our Qaris and Qariahs to achieve and acquire more knowledge and experience. On the other hand, it will allow for us to know the quality and level of recitation performance achievements from time to time.”

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince assured that research on the level of participation of the country’s participants will enable the country to measure its level of achievement more efficiently, including memorisation at national level generally. He stated that it is fitting for the Ministry of Religious Affairs to come up with steps to add value to the Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah as a centre that teaches Al-Quran memorisation.

“The time has come, for the institute to introduce the teaching of melodic (Tarannum) Al-Quran recitation through knowledge, theory and practical. Effort towards this should be immediately looked into by preparing an orderly and thorough framework.”

The beginning of the ceremony was initiated with a mass recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah led by YB Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar.

The Minister of Religious Affairs then delivered welcoming remarks, followed by the start of the musabaqah with Al-Quran recitations by Qari and Qariah. During the break, an Al-Quran recitation performance was carried out by a specially invited Qari from the Republic of Indonesia, Muhammad Miftah Farid. The competition then continued with Al-Quran recitations from another Qari and Qariah. National Qaris and Qariahs who presented their recitations yesterday evening were Mohammad bin Ali, Norezah binti Haji Md Deli, Haji Awang Muhd Fikri bin Metussin, and Siti Huzaimah Yadey binti Haji Rosli.

The competition which carried the theme ‘The Al-Quran is My Companion that Enriches My Life’ will continue this evening with four Qaris and four Qariahs at 7.30pm.