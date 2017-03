Royalty attend friendly polo match

| Azrol Azmi |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel and Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah watching the Friendly Exhibition Polo Match organised in conjunction with His Majesty’s 70th birthday celebration, held at the Royal Brunei Polo and Riding Club in Jerudong yesterday.

Her Royal Highness Princess ‘Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah led the Brunei Polo team to victory against the 61st Cavalry Indian Army Polo team.