Royalty Attend Football Match

| Khairil Hassan |

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik attended the home match between DPMM FC and Hougang United FC at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas yesterday.

Also attending were Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim and Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah.