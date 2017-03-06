Royal touch to ‘Rising Together – Baton Run’

| James Kon |

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah, President of the Brunei Darussalam National Olympic Council (BDNOC) joined the ‘Rising Together – Baton Run’ from the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium yesterday morning, with Brunei Darussalam being the first country to host the run.

Held in conjunction with the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and 9th Asean Para Games to be held in Kuala Lumpur this year, this is the first time such an event is organised by a host country, which is Malaysia, in the history of SEA Games and Asean Para Games.

Brunei’s Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, and Malaysian Minister of Youth and Sports, Brigadier General Khairy Jamaluddin also participated in the Baton Run.

The run is aimed to promote the 29th SEA Games and 9th Asean Para Games as well as to create awareness about Kuala Lumpur among the citizens of Southeast Asia and to spark excitement and celebrations leading up to the games.

His Royal Highness first participated in a warm up aerobic session and then proceeded to receive the baton from the Malaysian minister.

The baton is designed by Royal Selangor depicting a clear reference to the symbolic shards that represent every Southeast Asia nation and make up the SEA Games logo.

His Royal Highness then took off as the first baton runner with the Brunei and Malaysian ministers.

During the run, the BDNOC President passed the baton to both ministers before reaching the first check point.

His Royal Highness then passed the baton to the bronze medal winner in Wushu at the 28th SEA Games, Mohd Sufi Shayiran bin Roslan at the first check point at the end of the Budiman walk.

Seven check points were passed through numerous Brunei’s landmarks including the Prime Minister’s Office Complex, the Royal Regalia Building, Brunei Old Clock Tower, Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque and Mercu Dirgahayu 60 monument among others.

Among the baton bearers were Azmi bin Hadzid, the cyclist who won silver in the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Cycle Speedway Club Championship, Singapore 2016; Kifli bin Hamzah, the national Silat athlete who obtained a bronze medal at the Singapore SEA Games last year; Nurul Ain binti Md Jaafar, the national Taekwondo athlete who won a silver medal at last year’s SEA Games; Zatie Hidayat bin Saidi who won silver at last year’s SEA Games in Sepak Takraw; and Dayangku Nurul Nabilah binti Pengiran Md Salleh who won silver at the 11th Asian Lawn Bowls and the 9th Asian Under 25 Single Championship Brunei 2016.

The last baton bearer Sahri bin Haji Jumaat, who won gold in the javelin throw at the Asean Para Games in Singapore handed over the baton to Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi.

The Bruneian minister then passed the baton to Malaysian Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who handed over the baton to the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Brunei Darussalam, Meynardo L Montealegre. The Philippines will be the next destination for the Baton Run taking place on March 12.

Brigadier General Khairy Jamaluddin conveyed his appreciation and thanks on behalf of the Malaysian Government to the Government and the people of Brunei Darussalam for the success in hosting the Baton Run where Brunei is the first destination of the run. He also thanked the Brunei’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports for hosting a meaningful run which with the participation of His Royal Highness, further livened up the Baton Run.

The Malaysian minister said he was impressed with the people of Brunei who have shown commitment and celebration of the Baton Run.

“I am confident that with the success of the first Baton Run, we can further build up the spirit as a whole of Asean to bring success for the 29th SEA Games and 9th Asean Para Games to be held in Malaysia in August and September,” he said.

Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi thanked the Malaysian Government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the opportunity given to Brunei Darussalam as the first host of the Baton Run.

“This is an honour and historic milestone for Brunei Darussalam,” he said.

He said the ministry also conveys its gratitude to His Royal Highness for his participation in the Baton Run.

“We are also grateful to people of all walks of life for the participation in the Baton Run,” the minister said.

The participation of the Malaysian minister in the Baton Run in Brunei, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi said has further strengthened the close ties between the ministries and both countries.