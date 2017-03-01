Royal recognition for 382

| Azlan Othman |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam consented to bestow honorary medals to 382 recipients to mark the monarch’s 70th birth anniversary last year.

Present as a personal representative of His Majesty to present the medals yesterday was His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The ceremony, held at Istana Nurul Iman, was also attended by His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik.

The ceremony began when His Royal Highness was informed by the Grand Chamberlain, Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Penggawa Laila Bentara Istiadat Diraja Dalam Istana Pengiran Haji Alauddin bin Pengiran Paduka Tuan Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar; that it was ready to start.

Sixty-one received Meritorious Service Medal (PJK) including prominent religious officials, uniformed personnel, senior government officials and staff from government ministries and departments while another 321 also from government ministries and departments received another Excellent Service Medal (PIKB).

Pengiran-Pengiran Cheterias, Cabinet Ministers, members of the Legislative Council, deputy ministers, members of Diplomatic Corps, permanent secretaries and senior government officials were present.

A thanksgiving prayer was read by Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti to bless the ceremony.

In an interview with the Bulletin, Yee Kam Ming, Engineer Grade 1 at the Technical Equipment Maintenance Division of the Royal Brunei Navy who received PIKB and has been working with the government for the past 22 years, said he was delighted to be conferred with a medal and was surprised to note that he was among the hundreds chosen.

This was the first honorary medal he received.

Pengiran Hajah Rohani binti Pengiran Mat Jair, a clerk at the Ministry of Defence, a recipient of PIKB, said she has been working for the past 41 years, beginning as a daily paid worker.

“One should work diligently,” she said. She was also delighted with the award she received from His Majesty. She received Long Service Medal (PKL) in 2013.

Meanwhile, Pengiran Suridah binti Pengiran Haji Sulaiman, Customs Inspection Officer, another PIKB recipient has been working for over the past 30 years.

She thanked the monarch for such conferment for being the only female recipient out of five officers from the Royal Customs and Excise Department.

Razidah binti Rashid, Assistant Fire Station Officer at the Fire and Rescue Department and a recipient of PIKB, said it serves as an inspiration to serve for the better, and execute the task sincerely while adhering to the rules and regulations.

Major (U) Muhammad Walee bin Haji Roslie was delighted and thankful to be conferred with the PJK medal and for the recognition.

“It is a day I will never forget and it injects the spirit to continue to work diligently in the Royal Brunei Armed Forces,” he said.