Royal family member appointed to US-Asia Institute’s global board

| Azlan Othman |

YANG Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Negara Pengiran Anak Haji Puteh ibni Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam has been appointed a member of the US-Asia Institute’s newly-formed Global Leadership Board (GLB).

Commenting on the appointment, YAM said the GLB was formed as an expansion of US-Asia Institute to reach out to other parts of the region in Asia to facilitate communication and understanding.

“It is an advisory role where I could provide insights into how the institute can work more effectively to fulfil its mission not only in Brunei Darussalam and the US but also across the region.

“It would certainly help promote bilateral ties between Brunei and the US which I believe are already well established since 1984 through our diplomatic relations with the US,” YAM added.

YAM, a former deputy permanent secretary and permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is also a former ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Japan and the United States of America and concurrently the non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Peru and Mexico.

As an arbitrator, YAM specialises in investment and sports arbitration, international commercial law and international law.

Currently the Deputy President of Arbitration Association Brunei Darussalam (AABD), YAM organised and participated in the international Arbitration Conference in Brunei Darussalam and the second Regional Arbitration Institute Forum (RAIF) hosted by AABD in 2008.

He is also a member of Court of Arbitration for Sports Arbitrators.

He was a member of the Honorary Board of Advisors to National Student Leadership Foundation, Chicago, Illinois; a member of American Bar Association; member of American Society of International Law; Fellow at the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK; Fellow at Singapore Institute of Arbitrators; and Fellow at Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators.