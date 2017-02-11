Royal congratulatory message to Iran on occasion of National Day

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien,

Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send a congratulatory message to Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of Iran’s National Day.

In the message, His Majesty expressed his great pleasure in meeting the Iranian President during the 13th Islamic Summit Conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) in Istanbul last year.

His Majesty said he looked forward to further opportunities to strengthen the much-valued friendship and cooperation in the year ahead.

In ending the message, His Majesty prayed that Allah the Almighty would bless the Iranian President with good health and happiness, and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran continued progress and prosperity.