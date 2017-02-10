Royal check on schools

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office in his capacity as the Chairman and Sponsor of PENGGERAK Steering Committee yesterday made an unscheduled visit to two government schools in the capital.

His Royal Highness first visited the Katok Secondary School and was greeted on arrival by its principal, Penroose Saleha binti Haji Mohd Salleh. His Royal Highness later toured the vicinity of the school as well as observed a number of lessons that took place at the school.

His Royal Highness was also briefed by the respective teachers on how they conduct their lessons as well as current initiatives to help improve student’s learning in their classrooms.

The highlight of the visit was a closed session in which His Royal Highness chaired a dialogue with the principal and the school management team on the progress made in the school particularly on how the school is preparing students sitting for ‘O’ Level exams this year. This included a brief presentation of the School Progress Plan.

Katok Secondary School was established in 2014, and currently has a total of 1,180 students and 121 teachers.

Present during the visit were Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, Minister of Education; Dr Haji Azman bin Ahmad, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Higher Education) at the Ministry of Education (MoE) and senior officials from the MoE.

His Royal Highness next visited Katok Arabic Secondary School and was greeted on arrival by it’s principal, Hajah Rusidah binti Haji Talip. Similar to Katok Secondary School, His Royal Highness concluded the visit to the school with a closed session with the headmaster and the school management team to discuss the School Progress Plan, focussing on current initiatives to improve further teaching and learning in the school.

The building of Katok Arabic Secondary School was completed in 2017, under the 10th National Development Plan (RKN10).

It houses students and teachers from Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Girls Arabic Religious Secondary School (SUAMPRIPAD).

The school currently has 1,300 students and 120 teachers.

His Royal Highness also took a closer look at various facilities in the school, including the new Surau that can accommodate 1,000 congregants, the hostel building and the dining hall that is equipped with modern amenities.

Present during the visit were: Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs; Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs; Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Mohd Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) and senior officials from the MoRA.

The unscheduled nature of these visits provided an opportunity for His Royal Highness to observe the schools first-hand.

The visit is also part of the continuous efforts by His Royal Highness to ensure that all strategies and initiatives relating to education are effectively implemented in schools to the highest quality and are making positive impact on improving the quality of teaching and learning.

The visit represents a joint effort to realise the ambitious targets set by both MoE and MoRA this year.

His Royal Highness has been constantly supporting both ministries’ Primary and Secondary Education Initiatives including efforts on preparing students for Programme for International Students Assessment (PISA).

At the same time, the visit was also intended to ensure the International Coaches initiatives by the Government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam through the MoE are fully optimised and will provide lasting benefits to all government schools.

The overall aim is to uphold the titah of His Majesty to enhance the quality of the nation’s education and teachers towards realising Brunei Vision 2035 goals.

Throughout the visit, His Royal Highness was accompanied by Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ibrahim, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance II; and Dato Paduka Awang Haji Mohamad Roselan bin Haji Mohamad Daud, Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.