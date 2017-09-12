Royal Birthday Run 2017 to be held in all four districts on September 24

| James Kon |

THE Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports will be hosting the Larian Hari Keputeraan 2017 (Royal Birthday Run 2017) simultaneously in all four districts on September 24 in conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 71st birthday celebrations.

The run will be held at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien for the Brunei-Muara District, Taman Persiaran Jalan Sungai Kuala Belait for the Belait District, Tutong Sports Complex for the Tutong District and Temburong Sports Complex for the Temburong District.

For Brunei-Muara, two competing events will be held, namely the 10km Men’s Open and Female’s Open, as well as a 4km fun run, while for the remaining districts, Belait, Tutong and Temburong, only a 3km fun run will be held.

Prizes for first-place finishers for the Men’s Open and Female’s Open categories will be a cash prize of B$500, while the second-place and third-place winners will each get B$400 and B$300 respectively.

Fourth- and fifth-place finishers will not go home empty handed and will each receive B$200 and B$100 respectively.

The run is open to all citizens and residents of Brunei as well as foreigners. The registration fee will be B$15.

Registration forms can be obtained at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium and the Youth and Sports Department as well as its branches throughout all four districts from September 11 – 16, from 9am to 11.30am and 2pm to 5pm.

Registration forms must be submitted by September 16 before 5pm.

The collection of T-shirts and bib numbers will take place on September 23 from 2pm to 5pm at the administration room of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium for the Brunei-Muara District and Youth and Sports Department branches in the remaining districts.

For information, contact 2381903/4/5 at extensions 1616/1630/1633.