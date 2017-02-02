Rohingya worry Bangladesh may move them to low-lying island

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) – Rohingya Muslims are worried that Bangladesh’s government may relocate them to a low-lying island that’s not habitable.

The proposal briefly posted on a government website said a committee including represen-tatives of the border guards and other agencies would prepare a list of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to be relocated to the island of Thengar Char in southeastern Bangladesh. The government circular was removed from the government website soon after it was posted, and officials have refused to comment.

Rohingya community leader Abu Bakar Siddique said Wednesday that Bangladeshi authorities have never discussed relocation with them officially but the news about the latest circular has heightened worries. Some 33,000 Rohingya live in two official camps.