Roadshow shines spotlight on Asean

THE Information Department of the Prime Minister’s Office through its International Affairs Unit, as Secretariat for the Information Asean-COCI Sub-Commitee, recently held an Asean Roadshow at Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College.

Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College Principal cum guest of honour Haji Ismail bin Haji Zainal joined the deputy principal and teachers at the event.

The roadshow aimed to offer the students a better understanding of Asean, the role it plays in developing member countries, and to instil among students a sense of community within the Asean society, in accordance with the Asean motto ‘One Vision, One Identity, One Community.’

The briefing then discussed the Brunei Vision 2035 and the planned strategies.

Later, the guest of honour presented prizes to 10 students who were successful in the Asean Quiz.

The programme is one of the efforts by the Information Department to strengthen the spirit of patriotism and Asean unity among students, in together appreciating the function and purpose of Asean, while at the same time cementing ties between the Information Department and the community.