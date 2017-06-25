Road safety campaign in Tutong, Temburong

|Â Â Â Â Azaraimy HHÂ Â Â Â |

THE Brunei National Road Safety Council continued its Be Alert Road Safety Campaign 2017, held simultaneously in the Tutong and Temburong districts yesterday.

Leading the campaign on location at the road infront of the Tutong District Courts Building, Jalan Bukit Bendera was Haji Adnan bin Haji Adam, Assistant Tutong District Officer and Haji Azmi bin Haji Abdul Rahim, Chairman of the Tutong Municipal Board and Superintendent Pengiran Haji Abdul Salam bin Pengiran Haji Abdul Ghani, Commanding Officer of Tutong Police District.