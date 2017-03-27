RIPAS Hospital safe after smoke causes evacuation

| Ishan Ibrahim |

SMOKE at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital early yesterday resulted in 212 patients in the Women and Children’s Centre being transferred to other wards and the Accident and Emergency Unit of RIPAS Hospital.

A faulty motor of a vacuum pump system at the lower level of the Women and Children’s Centre building caused a plume of smoke to accumulate and rise to the higher levels of the building, Dr Hazri bin Haji Kifle, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health (MoH) told a press briefing yesterday.

The incident had taken place yesterday at 4.24am. No fire was reported.

The Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrived at the scene at 4.35am and brought the situation under control. Patients were later transferred to their wards, Dr Hazri said.

He said all patients and staff were evacuated successfully in guidance with the standard operating procedure of the RIPAS Hospital.

Dr Hazri said patients who needed minor treatment were sent to the Berakas Health Centre. The Berakas Health Centre extended its operating hours to midnight yesterday due to the incident, he said. The Accident and Emergency Unit of RIPAS Hospital operates usually from noon on Sunday, Dr Hazri said.

He said patients taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of RIPAS Hospital were given initial medical attention and advised to seek treatment at the Berakas Health Centre if needed treatment for minor issues.

He also said the MoH apologised for any inconvenience and appreciated the cooperation from the public. Dr Hazri reiterated that patients’ safety is a priority for the MoH. The public can visit the MoH website or contact Darussalam line 123 for more information.

Dr Hajah Maslina binti Haji Mohsin, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Professional) at the MoH; Dr Haji Ahmad Yazid bin Haji Abdul Wahab, Medical Superintendent of the RIPAS Hospital; and Haji Mohd Khairul Anuar bin Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Haji Hasrin, Chief Operating Officer of the RIPAS Hospital were also present at the press conference.

The decision to transfer the patients and evacuate them had to be made quickly as the smoke could be of toxic origin, the panel added.

In the aftermath of cases such as this, the MoH will normally conduct post-mortems and assess areas of strengths and weaknesses and this is always in the interest of public safety, they said.

RIPAS Hospital has also conducted safety and fire drills with the cooperation from the Fire and Rescue Department as well as training exercises with the assistance of relevant agencies, the panel added.

The efficiency of the hospital staff and security team resulted in safe and quick evacuation, they said.