Rimba Arabic school construction 50 per cent complete

| Azlan Othman |

THE Arabic school in Rimba is facing a delay in construction and contractors, architects, consultants involved in the project need to collaborate to complete the project as soon as possible and perfectly, said the Minister of Religious Affairs YB Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman.

Responding to a query in this regard by YB Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Abdul Rahman on the seventh day of the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session yesterday, the minister informed that the project is currently 50 per cent completed and if there are no further obstacles, the construction is expected to be over this year itself.

Meanwhile, answering a question by YB Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari on the use of endowment (Waqaf) land occupied by mosques such as in Kg Lumapas, Kg Tanjong Nangka, Kg Sengkurong and Pengkalan Batu, the minister said it is not permissible to construct buildings other than mosques on such land, referring to a decree issued by the State Mufti.

“We could only fence its surroundings if no mosque is constructed again,” the minister said, citing the example of the old mosque building in Kg Lumapas which is now used as religious classes, and added that the old mosque site in Sengkurong is fenced.

“And to my understanding, there is no old mosque site in Kg Pengkalan Batu,” he said.