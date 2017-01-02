Reunion of former RBAF personnel

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

A REUNION event for the former personnel of the 31st intake of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) was held yesterday to commemorate 43 years of their friendship.

Organised for the first time ever, the gathering was attended by more than 40 former personnel and was held at a restaurant in Serusop.

The event began with a recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, followed by several remarks from some of the attendees who took an opportunity to reminisce and talk about experiences they shared in the past.

It then continued with a Surah Yaasiin recitation to remember their former colleagues who have passed away.

The gathering aimed to foster closer relations and serve as a platform for the participants to engage on social and welfare activities.