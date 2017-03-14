Be resolute, loyal in service to the nation

| Lyna Mohamad |

NATIONAL Service Programme (PKBN) trainees should be capable of showcasing their abilities in line with the programme’s motto of ‘Bersedia, Berkhidmat dan Berbakti’, (Readiness, Service and Loyalty), since one of their fundamental roles is carrying out voluntary work in normal circumstances and in times of disaster.

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam highlighted this in a titah during the Passing Out Parade of the 6th PKBN intake yesterday, at the new PKBN Camp in Temburong.

“This should be the policy for our youth, which must be a sound one, to ensure transparency and efficiency in rendering services,” said the monarch.

“The relevant parties need to emphasise this matter until it is fully comprehended and embraced by the trainees. If this policy is not understood and received by the youth, then all of their services will lack consistency.”

“The dispensing of services would then be subject to the shifts in their mood – done well when in high spirits or neglected when they are not inclined,” said His Majesty.

“Therefore, it is necessary that the policy or concept should be reinforced. A voluntary policy or concept must be of a grand and dynamic nature and should not be obscured by a sluggish and bored outlook.”

The monarch said that PKBN trainees should display commitment towards the organisation’s main purpose of motivating volunteers to be resolute while rendering their services to the country and the community.

His Majesty also had words of praise for the current generation of youths who the monarch described as “comfortable with charity work and actively involved with various associations”.

“Such tendencies should be encouraged as socialising and interacting among youths can lead to the construction of new and beneficial ideas,” said His Majesty.

The monarch also said that it is worth reflecting on the programme’s main objective of producing individuals who are ready and willing to serve their country.

“The effectiveness of PKBN should not be in doubt. The increasing of number of trainees each year is ample proof of a stable organisation,” said His Majesty. “What is required is for the PKBN Task Force to double its efforts in preparing beneficial programmes for former trainees to offer their services.

“Each of the trainees has unique potential and abilities which could be developed into high proficiency and expertise, if nurtured properly. But it is also important to observe and manage their individual talents and perspectives for the benefit of the country.”

Congratulating the new trainees, His Majesty advised them to make the most of their experiences at the camp, so that their respective parents and guardians would be proud.

“Apart from the training, it is hoped that the PKBN camp will continue to be a respected source of energy and force,” said His Majesty, concluding the titah.