Republicans divided as Trump reverses some Obama Cuba policy

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s decision to reverse some Obama-era Cuba policies landed with a thud among many congressional Republicans who say the new approach surrenders a potentially lucrative market for American goods and services to competitors. More details in Sunday Bulletin.
Prince ‘Abdul Malik attends Tahlil for His Majesty’s late parents
HIS Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik, Chairman of the Yayasan Committee of Governors, yesterday attended the Tahlil ceremony organised by the Yaya...Read more