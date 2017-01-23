Religious programme complements Bandarku Ceria event

| Ishan Ibrahim |

A PROGRAMME called ‘Masjidku Makmur, Negara Berkat’ was held yesterday at the Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque.

The programme was attended by Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs, and aimed to glorify the institution of the mosque and to encourage more Muslim worshippers to attend prayers at the mosque.

The programme also complemented the ‘Bandarku Ceria’ event that is held in the capital every Sunday morning.

Organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs through its Department of Mosque Affairs, the Islamic Da’wah Centre (PDI) and Islamic Syiar Development Division, the morning event also saw the attendance of Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and spouse, permanent secretary, deputy permanent secretaries and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The religious event began with the Subuh prayers, and a special lecture titled ‘Keberkatan Waktu Subuh’ was presented by Ustaz Haji Badaruddin bin Haji Basar, an officer from the Islamic Dakwah Centre.

The participation of Muslim congregants in the mosque is in line with the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and will bring a sense of unity and harmony among the Muslims in the country.