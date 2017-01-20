Religious event in memory of road accident victims

| Achong Tanjong |

THE Minister of Communications and Advisor to the Brunei National Road Safety Council (BNRSC), Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, yesterday attended the mass Sunnat Hajat prayer and recitation of Surah Yaasiin, Tahlil and Ratib Al-Attas in memory of road accident victims.

The religious ceremony was held at the Ministry of Communications Surau in Jalan Menteri Besar.

Also in attendance were Haji Azhar bin Haji Ahmad, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Communications and Chairman of BNRSC, members of the council as well as department heads and senior officers at the ministry and its departments.

The event aimed to seek blessings from Allah the Almighty for protection, especially for road users, and to enhance road safety awareness.

The BNRSC also urged all road users to always be vigilant and responsible, to drive carefully and with discipline as well as tolerance, and to obey traffic laws and rules to avoid any untoward incident.

Yesterday’s ceremony also coincided with BNRSC’s first meeting, which focused on strategic and action plans for 2017 as part of continuous efforts to reduce road accidents that can cause injuries and loss of lives.