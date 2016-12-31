Religious competition held to commemorate Maulidur Rasul

| Azaraimy HH |

IN CONJUNCTION to the Maulidur Rasul 1438/2016, the Tutong District Mosque Affairs Department, with the cooperation from members of the Kampong Telisai Mosque Takmir committee, held a competition yesterday.

Nine participants comprised of mosque youth members and students of Mahad Islam Brunei took part in the ‘Tutong District Mosque Youth Recital of Sirah Rasulullah SAW’ held at Kampong Telisai Mosque, Tutong.

The competition aimed to nurture the love for Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), orient the participants in presenting the Sirah Rasullullah SAW through Hadiths related to the life of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and promote public speaking among the participants.

The competition was won by Mohammad Khairsyah bin Haji Othman from Kampong Telisai Mosque, who brought a title ‘The year of sadness for Rasulullah SAW’.

The second place was won by Abdul Wafiy bin Haji Abdul Kadiroshman from Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, who also brought the title ‘The year of sadness for Rasulullah SAW’. In the third place was Abdul Hafiz bin Haji Abdul Kadiroshman from Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, with the title ‘Rasulullah SAW during his teen years’.

Present as the guest of honour and presenting the prizes to winners was the Penghulu of Mukim Telisai, Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit.