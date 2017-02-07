Religion is backbone of unity under monarchy

| Lyna Mohamad |

THE Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) is making continuous progress in various fields related to its main roles and responsibilities, said Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs, during a meeting yesterday with the newly appointed members of the Legislative Council (LegCo).

“These developments include religious education, mosque affairs, the propagation of Islam, Syariah law, Halal food, Zakat collection and distribution, Haj and Umrah management, corporate management and the spread of Islamic teachings through special events,” said the minister.

He also said that MoRA is working towards upgrading the capacity and professionalism of its officers, while ensuring that their services meet the required standards of excellence.

The minister further noted that Brunei has the advantage of being a monarchy in which religious affairs are administered through the mainstream of government services, allowing Islam to be propagated in accordance with the country’s political and socio-cultural landscape.

“This allows religion to function as the backbone of the country’s unity,” he said. “It is most important to remember that our country has upheld religious faith as the guiding light of an effective and good administration.”

The minister also expressed his confidence that current and future LegCo members would continue to ensure the steady progress of religious affairs in Brunei, through proper methods of planning and execution.

The meeting also featured a presentation on the history and role of MoRA by Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Mohd Yusof, the Permanent Secretary at the MoRA, which was followed by a dialogue session between MoRA officials and LegCo members.