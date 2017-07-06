Rehearsal begins for 71 Times Khatam Al-Quran

| Izah Azahari |

A TOTAL of 552 students in Brunei-Muara District yesterday began rehearsal session for the 71 Times Khatam Al-Quran ceremony in conjunction with the upcoming celebration of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 71st birthday.

The rehearsal at the prayer hall of the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Arabic Religious Secondary School in Kampong Katok was attended by Ustazah Hajijah binti Haji Moktal, Acting Director of Islamic Studies under the Ministry of Religious Affairs, who gave a briefing during the event.

The rehearsal session will be spread out to all districts. The next rehearsal which involving 86 students will be held in the Temburong District on July 8 at the hall of the Pengiran Muda Mohamed Bolkiah Religious School, while the Belait District’s rehearsal will be held on July 11 involving 272 students at the multipurpose hall of the Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Religious School, and July 12 in the Tutong District at the multipurpose hall of the Kupang Religious School involving 272 students.

The Khatam Al-Quran ceremony is held to uphold the desires of His Majesty in making Brunei Darussalam a Zikir Nation and Al-Quran literate, aside from expressing citizen’s gratitude towards Allah the Almighty in making the country peaceful and prosperous under the wise leadership of His Majesty. The event is also to pray for His Majesty’s continuous health and reign with Allah the Almighty’s guidance.