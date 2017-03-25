Regus’ affordable solutions for businesses looking to expand offices

| Wani Roslan |

CO-WORKING is now considered a viable long-term option for businesses instead of being just a temporary fix.

Sharing an office space once used to be seen as little more than a short-term solution for start-ups on a budget, or entrepreneurs seeking company.

At a media briefing yesterday, Regus Country Manager Vijayakumar Tangarasan said, “Using a shared workplace provides businesses with a sustainable route to growth. Co-working allows businesses to expand rapidly without being tied down to lengthy leases, and adapt to changing circumstances in a flexible way.

“For instance, firms looking to move in a new direction can use a co-working space to test the waters before making any concrete changes. On the other hand, if conditions in a particular market take a turn for the worse, downsizing will not incur the hefty penalties associated with traditional leasing arrangements,” he explained.

Tangarasan continued, “The rise of co-working represents a real opportunity for corporate as well as smaller businesses, as they can use this solution creatively in a way that suits their needs. Moreover, co-working helps companies free up capital to invest in growth initiatives.”

Known as the global workplace provider, Regus offers office space for lease at affordable prices with facilities and services prepared, including Internet access, meeting rooms, fully-furnished and equipped workspace, and even administrative services, with the aim of facilitating business across the globe, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

With a Regus presence in Brunei, local businesses will find it easier to execute their operations due to the company’s wide suite of office options.

With up to 27 different office sizes to choose from, and a choice of solutions such as flexible offices, meeting rooms, co-working and virtual offices, Regus takes away the need for businesses to spend money on office renovations, giving them the peace of mind to focus on what really matters.