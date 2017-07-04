Registration for CSPS’ Executive Development Workshop opens till August

REGISTRATION is still open for the Centre for Strategic and Policy Studies (CSPS)’s flagship Executive Development Workshop Series in Strategic Foresight and Strategic Planning which will be held on August 15.

Registration will close on August 7. Seats are limited.

The workshop series will be facilitated by international and local experts in Strategic Foresight, Horizon Scanning, and Strategic Planning, including Dr Jose Ramos, Action Foresight, Australia; Stephen Lin, Haines Centre for Strategic Management, Singapore; and Dr Diana Cheong, Dr Ivana Milojevic, Dr Sophiana Chua binti Abdullah, and Yuzilawati binti Abdullah of CSPS.

These highly skilled and certified facilitators bring with them both local and international perspectives and proven track records of working with governments and businesses in Brunei Darussalam and around the world, a press release said.

The first cycle of this programme saw 26 executives from the government and the private sector go through CSPS’ unique brand of strategic planning “get a head start in solving tomorrow’s problems today”.

Upon successful completion, executives will be awarded a certificate of competence by CSPS and Haines Centre for Strategic Management – Asia.

Participating organisations and agencies will also acquire a new and improved strategic plan and executives that will be able to monitor and deliver on these plans.