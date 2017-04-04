Regional CEO of Standard Chartered to visit Brunei

THE Regional CEO, Asean and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, Anna Marrs, will be in Brunei today for a two-day inaugural visit since taking on the role in November 2016.

She is also CEO of the bank’s Commercial and Private Banking business.

During her visit, Anna will meet with senior government officials, regulators and clients of the bank as well as all staff of Standard Chartered Brunei.

The focal points of the meetings will touch on how the bank could contribute to Brunei’s economic and financial sector development and growth.

Anna will also be joined by Nirukt Sapru, CEO Vietnam and Asean and South Asia Cluster Markets, during her visit.