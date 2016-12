| Azaraimy HH |

THE Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) in cooperation with the Islamic Da’wah Centre yesterday handed over daily necessities to a total of 67 Muallafs (new Muslim converts) in Kuala Belait.

The Secretary General of BDRCS, Sheikh Haji Abdul Kadir bin Abdullah, was at hand to present the donations.

The donations were a continuation of the ‘Project Ikhlas’.