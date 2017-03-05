Red carpet welcome for Saudi King

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam yesterday welcomed His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques and King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who was in the country on a one day state visit, at the Brunei International Airport.

His Majesty King Salman and the delegation arrived at the Brunei International Airport in the afternoon on a special aircraft. Upon disembarking, His Majesty King Salman was greeted by His Majesty.

Present also at the Brunei International Airport to welcome His Majesty King Salman and delegation was His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, as Royal-in-Attendance.

Also present were Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ibrahim, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance II as the Minister-in-Attendance; Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Dewa Dato Seri Setia Lim Jock Seng, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade II; Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Dato Paduka Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Dato Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

His Majesty and His Majesty King Salman walked past the static guard mounted by the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF).

His Majesty and His Majesty King Salman then departed the Brunei International Airport for the official welcoming ceremony and guard of honour at the Istana Nurul Iman.

After the state luncheon, His Majesty bid farewell to His Majesty King Salman at the Brunei International Airport.

His Majesty and His Majesty King Salman proceeded to walk past the static guard of honour mounted by the RBAF.

