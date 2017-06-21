Recipients grateful for Sultan’s Kurnia

| Hakim Hayat |

THE welfare of the less privileged in the country, regardless of their race and religion, always has the special attention of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

One of the many thousands of joyful recipients from different less privileged groups in the Brunei-Muara District who were granted with the personal gifts, or Kurnia, in the form of cash from His Majesty yesterday was 56-year-old Jariah binti Sirin.

Jariah, a recipient of monthly welfare benefit, expressed her happiness and appreciation for the generosity shown by His Majesty. “This is my sixth time receiving the Kurnia and this will definitely ease my family’s financial burden for the upcoming Hari Raya festivities and also help me with my personal and basic needs at home,” she said.

A father of three differently abled children who were also recipients of the Kurnia yesterday, Pengiran Faisal bin Pengiran Haji Samsudine said the gift from His Majesty will be used to fund the education needs of his three children who need extra attention as they are differently abled.

Two of his children are registered with the Child Development Centre while one is with the Special Education Unit.

Pengiran Faisal, who was with two of his children, Awangku Mohd Rahmani, 10, and Awangku Mohd Wajdi, 12, yesterday expressed his utmost appreciation to His Majesty for the care and generosity shown towards individuals with special needs in the country and said that this will inevitably bring more joy to his family during the Hari Raya celebration. “I think credit should also be given to the organisers of the ceremony because of the efficient manner in which the event is being run. There are thousands of recipients and we all are happy that everything is in order,” he said.

Chin and her friend, who represented their siblings with special needs, said that they feel lucky and blessed to be citizens of Brunei Darussalam. They expressed their appreciation for the generosity put forward by His Majesty, regardless of race and religion. “The money will surely help us meet our daily needs,” Chin said.