Real heroes

BLOOD donors are heroes who have been hailed for giving the gift of life. A total of 13,037 blood donors came forward across Brunei Darussalam last year, including 3,495 new registered donors. Despite this number, the country faces the challenge of inadequate blood supply. More blood donors are invited to come forward and become regular donors to ensure that the blood banks’ supply is sufficient, safe and sustainable. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
