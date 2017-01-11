RBPF seek public help to locate 2 missing men

| James Kon |

THE Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) is seeking help from the public in finding two Bangladeshi nationals, who are wanted to assist in an ongoing investigation by the police.

The individuals are Md Boyej Uddin, 30, the bearer of a passport with the serial number BC0129744; and Md Mainal Haque, 35, who holds a Bangladeshi identity card with the number 51-327814.

Md Mainal Haque, whose last known address was Simpang 1046 in Kampong Tanah Jambu, was last seen wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans.

He is described as 163cm tall and of medium build.

Anyone with information on the men’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Belait Police Station at 3334324 or the police hotline at 993.